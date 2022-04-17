Chris Pine: the discreet charm of an actor who learned to say no and has won one of the most difficult battles in Hollywood

Marvel or DC; starwars either Star Trek. Between the concentration of content from movie studios and the tendency to create and expand tribes of feuding fans courtesy of social media, Hollywood is riddled with cracks. The urge to take sides combines cinematic interest with the sporting excitement of defending the jersey. In that period climate, one of the lightest and funniest confrontations is what has been called The Battle of the Chris. That is to say, the media competition in which fans choose their favorite between Hemsworth, Evans, Pratt and Pine, four contemporary actors who not only share the first name, but also the fact that they all starred in Hollywood tanks with enormous success of ticket office.

Of course, beyond the curiosity that four of the most well-known performers of recent years have the same name, -as if they were the multiple Sebastián of the Buenos Aires classrooms in the 80s-, the differences between them allow a winner to be chosen of the battle of the Chris. And although the title is temporary, in this first part of 2022 the one in the lead is Chris Pine .

Star Trek: Beyond, with Chris Pine as Captain Kirk

Without the constant attention Hemsworth, Pratt and Evans receive, the star trek stands out for the remarkable balance with which he built his career. Every time he is asked about his ability to balance his appearances in big studio movies – like the aforementioned star travel Y Wonder Woman- With roles in smaller-budget films and higher artistic ambitions, the 42-year-old actor says his only compass when selecting projects is that they be amazing. That seems like an answer to get out of trouble, but that applied to his trajectory makes a lot of sense.

Since in 2009 he was chosen to play Captain Kirk in a new film version of the character originated by William Shatner on TV, Pine became a star and, beyond the recognition of the public and the monetary compensation, that meant having the possibility of using in his favor the most powerful card that an actor can play against the film studios: saying no. .

Chris Pine in I Am the Night

Knowing what this advantage means in the career of any interpreter, Pine put it to use to say yes only to those proposals that really interested him. Thus, over time, films such as the excellent modern western appeared on his way. Nothing to losethe miniseries I Am The Night (both available on Movistar Play) and more recently All The Old Knives, the thriller that has just premiered on Amazon Prime Video. There, the actor once again demonstrates his talent for playing heroic characters, albeit full of nuances and dark sides, romantics destined to suffer for love and smart enough to know what awaits them.

In this case, his character Henry Pelham is a CIA agent (he had already played one in Shadow Code: Jack Ryan, bringing his own version of Tom Clancy’s legendary creation), stationed in Austria just as a terrorist group hijacks a passenger plane. Beyond the dramatic tension generated by the imminent tragedy, the suspense of the film, directed by Janus Metz (Borg vs. McEnroe) and produced by Pine himself, is born from the bond between Pelham and Celia Harrison (Thandiewe Newton), his colleague and lover.

All the Old Knives, available on Amazon Prime Video

With salt-and-pepper hair and beard and the weight of the world on his shoulders, the character fits Pine like a glove, who with him seems to be taking a new step in his career. Even when he takes care to clarify that he really has nothing planned in advance and that in reality this being an actor was something that happened by chance.

“ I never felt passion for acting, it was something that appeared out of nowhere and took over my life ”, Said the actor a few days ago in an interview with Indiewire about the premiere of All the Old Knives. And although he describes his profession as someone who talks about a truck that he crossed on red and hit him head-on, the truth is that he was born in Los Angeles, with an actor father (for those who have seen the series chips, Robert Pine was the sergeant in charge of the police station where the motorcycle police worked) and a family with deep roots in the audiovisual industry as well, his first steps in front of the cameras seemed “destined and almost a matter of common sense”. And so natural and little calculated, he explains in the aforementioned interview, is his next step: directing. While he waits for the premiere of Don’t Worry Darlingthe Olivia Wilde film and the release of Dungeons and Dragonsanother big box-office hit, and begins filming his fourth star trekPine began to develop Poolmana film written, starring and directed by him.

Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine on the set of Wonder Woman