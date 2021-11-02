Chris Pratt, after Super Mario, the actor was chosen for another beloved character

Chris Pratt prepares to hate Mondays: the actor, famous for being part of the Marvel universe and recently chosen as the voice actor of Super Mario in the new animated film, he will also give voice to one of the most famous cats in the world.

It’s on its way a new film about Garfield and his voice actor will be Chris Pratt. To give the news is The Hollywood Reporter, which also reveals some details of the new project: the screenplay will be written by David Reynolds, nominated for an Oscar for Finding Nemo, while the direction will be by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little). The two have already worked together on another beloved animation classic: The Emperor’s New Groove.

After Super Mario, Chris Pratt’s voice will therefore be put at the service of another iconic character, originally appeared in comic strips created by Jim Davis in 1978 and able to become the most published in the world. The Garfield-mania then led to a cartoon series, two live-action feature films from 2004 and 2006 (in which the reddish big cat was voiced by Bill Murray) and 3 animated films with the fourth on the way.

Chris Pratt is preparing to return to the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, whose shooting begins in November, but his future seems already marked in a “Oh mama! ” And many, many lasagna and Mondays to hate.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Source: THR

