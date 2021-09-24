Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy will be the protagonist and Princess Peach! Here is the poster and the first details of the new animated film

After being played by Bob Hoskins, who lent him his face in the 1993 live-action, Super Mario returns to the big screen with a new animated film that he will see Chris Pratt as a voice actor. To give the voice to Princess Peach it will be instead Anya Taylor-Joy, which recently returned to the spotlight for the thriller Last Night in Soho.

The project, carried out by Nintendo And Illumination Entertainment, was announced in 2018 and today we know it will hit theaters on December 21, 2022. In addition to the two aforementioned actors, in the vocal cast we also find Charlie Day in the role of Luigi, Jack Black in those of Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key like Toad, Seth Rogen in the role of Donkey Kong e Sebastian Maniscalco, who will lend his voice to Spike instead.

The news came during the Nintendo Direct, an event during which all the news regarding the products are announced and presented to the public, in particular video games and consoles, which will be launched by the production company.

Find below the first poster of the film, followed by the official announcement:

Also the protagonist Chris Pratt, who will soon reprise the role of Star-Lord in the expected Thor: Love and Thunder And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, commented on the news on Instagram with a post you find at THIS LINK.

Mario, we recall, is the famous plumber protagonist of the Super Mario videogame series, which over time has become one of the most famous titles in the world and one of the most famous Nintendo creations. Designed by Shigeru Miyamoto, its first appearance dates back to 1981, the year in which it is included in the arcade game Donkey Kong, to then become, in 1983, the protagonist of the standalone Mario Bros. where his brother Luigi is also introduced.

What do you think of this new project?

