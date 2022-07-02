Chris Pratt and his theory on how he became the “worst Chris”

Hollywood is dominated by Chrises (Evans, Hemsworth, Pine), and at some point, Chris Pratt became the most controversial. In a new interview with Men’s Healththe 43-year-old movie star shared her theory on how she developed a kind of negative reputation among a certain part of the public.

Why did he earn the title of worst Chris?

After being dubbed “the worst Chris”, Chris Pratt, in a conscious move, puts most of the blame on himself. In the interview, the actor cited his 2018 speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he received the Generation Award, as the source of the public image disconnect. In his acceptance speech, which he dubbed “9 rules of Chris Pratt, winner of the Generation Award,” Pratt spoke about religion, stating, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you, believe it. I think so”.

“Perhaps it was arrogance. For me to stand up on stage and say the things that I said, I’m not sure I moved anyone.” Chris Pratt a Men’s Health. “Religion has been too oppressive for a long time… I didn’t know I would become the face of religion when I’m not really a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to man-made customs, often appropriating the awe reserved for someone I believe to be a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from them, to abuse the children, to steal land, to justify hatred.”

Does Chris Pratt really deserve to be called the worst Chris? Gregg DeGuire

Describing himself as “a non-religious person” is a bit surprising, given that Chris Pratt He has spoken publicly of his love for Christian music, and of his close relationship with God. The interview of Men’s Health It also addresses a long-rumored connection between Pratt and the Hillsong Church, which has been accused of “anti-LGBTQ behavior.” the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy He said he “never went to Hillsong,” and instead attends Zoe Church, and others occasionally for worship services. Chris Pratt He also stated that his personal interests (“Faith, fishing, fighting”) may not coincide with many active users of social networks.