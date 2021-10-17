Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child

Chris Pratt, actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger, writer, are expecting their first child

The news that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger I’m waiting came from PEOPLE magazine, which checked the rumors from different sources. The couple got married about ten months ago. This incoming will be the second child for the interpreter of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – which it also shares Jack, aged 7 and a half, with his ex-wife Anna Faris – and the first of the Schwarzenegger, author of the book The Gift of Forgiveness and daughter of Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The gifts continue to arrive then, for this newlywed couple and, in a while, new parents. In addition to becoming a mother, the latest book of the Schwarzenegger tops the New York Times bestseller list for the fourth consecutive week. With regard to Chris Pratt, well … he has a lot of stuff brewing in the Marvel franchises (Guardians of the Galaxy), And Jurassic World: Dominion. It couldn’t get any better and we wish the couple all the best.

