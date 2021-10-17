Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child

Chris Pratt, actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger, writer, are expecting their first child
The news that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger I’m waiting came from PEOPLE magazine, which checked the rumors from different sources. The couple got married about ten months ago. This incoming will be the second child for the interpreter of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – which it also shares Jack, aged 7 and a half, with his ex-wife Anna Faris – and the first of the Schwarzenegger, author of the book The Gift of Forgiveness and daughter of Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The gifts continue to arrive then, for this newlywed couple and, in a while, new parents. In addition to becoming a mother, the latest book of the Schwarzenegger tops the New York Times bestseller list for the fourth consecutive week. With regard to Chris Pratt, well … he has a lot of stuff brewing in the Marvel franchises (Guardians of the Galaxy), And Jurassic World: Dominion. It couldn’t get any better and we wish the couple all the best.
The synopsis of the second film by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:
It’s been three years since the Jurassic World theme park, John Hammond’s dream, was again shattered by the dinosaurs who escaped from the cages. The project of putting the prehistoric creatures in cages and turning them into family attractions worked until the fearsome hybrid Indominus Rex broke out of the enclosure, wreaking havoc on Isla Nublar, which is now abandoned by humans, while the surviving dinosaurs inhabit the enclosure. jungle. But when the island’s dormant volcano awakens, former velociraptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and old park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) decide to get back into action to save the surviving dinosaurs from a catastrophe that it would lead them to a new extinction. Owen intends to find Blue, his velociraptor still lost in the wilderness, while Claire has developed a respect for these creatures, which have now become her mission. Arriving on the island as the lava begins to descend, their expedition discovers that a conspiracy could return our entire planet to a dangerous state of disorder not seen since prehistoric times. This time, our two heroes will be able to count on the clear and far-sighted gaze of Professor Ian Macolm (Jeff Goldblum), a specialist in chaos theory and survivor of the attacks of more than twenty years ago.