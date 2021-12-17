News

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family is growing!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt will be mom again! The author is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Chris Pratt. The news, not yet confirmed by the couple, was given by People. The couple – married since June 2019 – already has a daughter, Lyla Maria, aged 16 months. Pratt is also the father of Jack, 9, with his ex-wife Anna Faris. The good news comes shortly after Pratt, 42, honored his wife – daughter of the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger – for her 32nd birthday with a sweet tribute on social media: “Happy Birthday darling! You are a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner. I just can’t imagine how lost I would be without you. You are beautiful, stubborn, reasonable, deeply caring, extraordinarily intelligent, you are everything “.

On the occasion of little Lyla Maria’s first birthday last August, Katherine Schwarzenegger expressed her love for being a mother on Instagram and shared a rare photo of her baby. Since welcoming her mother-to-be Lyla, she’s also made a weekly Instagram series focusing on babies and motherhood called BDA Baby. “About this time, last year, I became a mother. What a magical year it has been. I watch my little girl with admiration as she grows and changes, going from a baby to a little girl. I fully embraced the mom-daughter moments as well as the coordinated looks, passing her all those wonderful things from when I was little that she kept my mom, the feminine dresses, the bows and other wonderful things “.


