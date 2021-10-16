News

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger became parents

Chris Pratt, again dad. The actor, who after parting from Anna Faris he married Katherine Schwarzenegger, would have welcomed a little girl. This was confirmed by sources close to the actor, who had little Jack from his previous marriage. “They knew they were going to have a girl and they were very excited. Kat had a simple pregnancy and is hoping for a quick recovery today. At the moment, everything is fine, ”he told a People a source close to the couple, whom the expectation of their first child together never wanted to officially announce.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, who said yes in front of a few friends in June last year, in Montecito, California, never confirmed the rumors of a pregnancy. The rumors ran after each other. The photos made headlines in the newspapers. But the two, whose little girl has made Arnold Schwarzenegger a grandfather for the first time, they kept silent, always.

“Katherine is experiencing all the emotions a woman goes through the first time she becomes a mother. She is happy beyond belief, but she is tired and overwhelmed in some ways. Chris, however, continues to be supportive. And it is comforting for Kat to know that Chris, as a father, already knows how to behave with a newborn, ”said the source, whose words would have been substantiated by Patrick Schwarzenegger, brother of the 31-year-old. “I’ll bring you a present,” he said in a video that went viral, alluding – or so it seems – to the new granddaughter, which the families due to the Covid-19 restrictions have not yet been able to see.

