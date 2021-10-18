Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, love is official

We’ve been talking about them for months, but Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger, eldest daughter of Arnold and Maria Shriver, they have always kept away from chatter and social occasions, jealous of a story that, although recently started, would already seem important. To break all delay, now, he thinks, and he does it in the most striking way of all, away social, which is worth burning all months of anonymity in an instant. The actor has published a collage with all their best moments, the occasion of her birthday, which on 13 December blew out 29 candles. Thus, in front of the world, the good wishes arrived, the joy for the time spent together, and the gratitude, for the smiles, the kisses, the chats and the love.

A real statement for Pratt, always quite reluctant to talk about himself. With Katherine it is love since last June. To introduce them, revealed the magazine People, her mother, and a few weeks later there was already talk of a feeling.

A story that seemed like just a summer flirt, but that turned out to be something more. “They are very happy together”, Pratt’s spokesperson had also revealed to the American magazine last September, denying however the rumors of an imminent engagement. “They are very compatible and have many things in common.” Indiscretions also revealed by another source very close to the couple: “They are both serious about their relationship and hopeful for the future.” Their families would approve too, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was recently spotted having breakfast with the couple.

Earlier, in Chris’s life, there had been the actress Anna Faris. The two were married in 2008, a son together, Jack, then the separation, in 2017. The divorce came recently, last November, just in time to officially come out with Katherine. Anna has also found love again, she has been dating the director of photography for a few months Michael Barrett, but Chris continues to be important. They chose to live close together, for Jack’s sake, and to make every decision together. Until it is big.

