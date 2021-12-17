News

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, “the second child is on the way”

There are no official confirmations, but the American insiders they seem to be practically certain: Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger await theirs second child. The magazine launched the news People, according to which the actor and writer would be in the process of becoming parents bis. Indeed, for the Hollywood star it would be the third, also considering the first born with his ex-wife.

“The baby will arrive next year“, Reports a source to the US newspaper,” less than two years away from the small Lyla Maria“. Yes, because Chris and Katherine, who have announced their relationship in January 2019 and got married in Montecito six months later, they welcomed their first daughter August 10, 2020: an explosion of joy in the family, with Arnold Schwarzenegger became a grandfather for the first time.

Prat, class of ’79 made famous by the trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy, he became a dad in 2012 with the birth of Jack, had together with my colleague Anna Faris, from whom he split in 2017. Katherine, writer ten years younger of her husband, she is the eldest daughter of the legendary actor, who later became governor of the California: «Motherhood made her happy beyond imaginationFriends said.

“It was comforting for her to know that yours life partner he had already been a father and he knew how to behave“. On the other hand, judging from interviews and social statements, the couple’s secret seems to be precisely the support each other: “We complement each other,” Chris wrote in his last post, wishing happy Birthday to the better half. “I am grateful to have met you, without you I would be lost“.

“Your commitment to helping others is contagious. And it’s wonderful harmony that you can bring with your family “. A family that, apparently, is about to widen.


