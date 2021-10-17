News

Chris Pratt and the t-shirt of discord: “You’re racist, we don’t follow you anymore”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Chris Pratt, 39, has recently been the protagonist of an unpleasant affair. Paparazzi while he was out walking with the new bride Katherine Schwarzenegger, the protagonist of Jurassic Park was accused of having winked at white supremacists. The reason? The t-shirt he was wearing that day, featuring the American flag and a rattlesnake with the inscription “Don’t step on me” under.

The snake in question is the symbol of Gadsden Flag, one of the first flags of the United States of America, founded by a general in 1775 and a symbol of patriotism and freedom since the War of Independence. But what triggered the indignation of the “keyboard lions” on social media, to the point of accusing the actor of racism? Over the years the flag has become the symbol of the right-wing Tea Party and apparently was also adopted by some supremacist groups.

People seem to have realized now that Chris Pratt is problematic. I never liked it and that is why I will no longer watch his films of m… a Guardans of the Galaxy “, writes a girl. But it is not the only one, also others have unleashed against the actor: “I’ve already deleted it. I haven’t liked it since Parks & Rec, so I may very well not follow it anymore. I hope these bigots pay you well. Goodbye”.

But in addition to the criticisms, there are also those who took the field in defense of Pratt, calling the accusation a real absurdity and advising the indignant to review the history of their country. “Chris Pratt was labeled a white supremacist for wearing the American flag“ Don’t Tread me ”?? Will the madness of the liberals ever end? ”. “People don’t seem to like American history. It’s a great shirt and Chris Pratt is great because he knows the story.”


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
769
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
637
News

Cinema, all films out in October
600
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
546
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
483
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
427
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
408
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
387
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
335
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top