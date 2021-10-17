Chris Pratt and the t-shirt of discord: “You’re racist, we don’t follow you anymore”

Chris Pratt, 39, has recently been the protagonist of an unpleasant affair. Paparazzi while he was out walking with the new bride Katherine Schwarzenegger, the protagonist of Jurassic Park was accused of having winked at white supremacists. The reason? The t-shirt he was wearing that day, featuring the American flag and a rattlesnake with the inscription “Don’t step on me” under.

The snake in question is the symbol of Gadsden Flag, one of the first flags of the United States of America, founded by a general in 1775 and a symbol of patriotism and freedom since the War of Independence. But what triggered the indignation of the “keyboard lions” on social media, to the point of accusing the actor of racism? Over the years the flag has become the symbol of the right-wing Tea Party and apparently was also adopted by some supremacist groups.

“ People seem to have realized now that Chris Pratt is problematic. I never liked it and that is why I will no longer watch his films of m… a Guardans of the Galaxy “ , writes a girl. But it is not the only one, also others have unleashed against the actor: “ I’ve already deleted it. I haven’t liked it since Parks & Rec, so I may very well not follow it anymore. I hope these bigots pay you well. Goodbye” .

But in addition to the criticisms, there are also those who took the field in defense of Pratt, calling the accusation a real absurdity and advising the indignant to review the history of their country. “Chris Pratt was labeled a white supremacist for wearing the American flag“ Don’t Tread me ”?? Will the madness of the liberals ever end? ”. “People don’t seem to like American history. It’s a great shirt and Chris Pratt is great because he knows the story.”

