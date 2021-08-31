Chris Pratt and “The War of Tomorrow” “The film is about the future, but remembers Vietnam”

Hero of the two worlds, Chris Pratt splits into the action blockbuster The war of tomorrow (on Amazon Prime Video), which sees him busy almost simultaneously in the past and in the future to repel an alien invasion. On the set with him the Academy Award JK Simmons And Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) “ .



The most adrenaline-pumping scene?

“ We jumped out of a plane for three days straight from the Miami sky to shoot the opening sequence, with underwater footage. Fun, sure, but what a pain “ .



The film shows the “forced” recruitment of young people in armed conflicts. It is not just pure escapism.

“ I am reminded of Vietnam or World War II when 18-year-olds were thrown into the field and forced to become men. In the 2051 version of the story, the adults are all dead and the soldiers are under 30, which is sobering “ .

She is the superhero of Guardians of the Galaxy but audiences have never seen him this fit.

“ I trained like never in my life, I looked like a dog fed a medicine camouflaged in a hamburger. Obviously the role thrilled me, but I didn’t know how much effort it would cost me. But I’m not complaining: for the most part it was fun and exciting “ .



He’ll be used to fighting green screen monsters by now, right?

“ It has become my specialty to squirm like crazy over something I don’t see and have to get out of my imagination, while trying not to look like a total idiot. Luckily the special effects then make everything look very cool “ .



Didn’t he have the classic tennis ball here that acted as an alien?

“ No, I found myself next to a giant named Troy, a mountain that you think you can lift and break in two with a finger. He’s also scary in the tight gray onesie he wears to blend in with the background, so my reactions when I pretend he’s an alien are completely authentic “ .

