Chris Pratt announces the start of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 • Universal Movies

The production of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has officially started, to confirm it Chris Pratt through a first video shot from the set.

Yes, despite the rain of referrals at home Marvel Studios, the production of the third chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga it started smoothly and delayed. Taking advantage of a video spread through the account Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco, in fact, the famous interpreter of Peter Quill / Star-Lord he showed himself with the classic sideburns of his character, stating among other things that he was happy to have taken part in the very first day on the set.

Recently the director James Gunn welcomed the cast to Will Poulter, whose presence in the film will give life to the mythical Adam Warlock, a character introduced in the MCU only in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. Obviously that of Poulter shouldn’t be the only new entry to the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed by James Gunn, whose name will also be linked to the script. Production started on October 20. Kevin Feige is among the producers. CAST: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 3, 2023.


