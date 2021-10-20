News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set

The first take of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was beaten earlier than expected. To reveal it to us is Chris Pratt with a video. James Gunn’s cinecomic hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

We are pleased to inform you that the processing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally left. How do we know? From Chris Pratt, who revealed it not only to us, but to the rest of the world. He did this via a video in which he says: “Hi everyone, I am Chris Pratt, I’m on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and this is the first day. ”After that the actor changes the subject and talks about the podcast Parks and Recollection in which Rob Lowe And Alan Young speak of the comic series of the same name. In the end Pratt he asks his fans if the sweatshirt he’s wearing, with the US flag printed on it, is patriotic enough.

The start of the filming of the James Gunn which is part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been more or less set for the first days of November. Fortunately, it was anticipated, and it happened just as Marvel Studios decided to postpone the debut in the hall of several particularly anticipated titles. At the moment, the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains set for May 5, 2023. As we know, the film had a turbulent gestation. The script has been ready for some time, as the director announced some time ago, who had been fired from Disney and then put back, thanks to the protests of the actors, at the helm of the cinecomic. And if a few days ago we announced the presence of Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock, it is likely that new characters and cast members will be announced in the coming weeks. After all Gunn he had talked about 12 secret characters.

James Gunn will turn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 simultaneously with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a special that will go to Disney + during the holiday season. Before that, i Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor 4: Love and Thunder, which will be released in July 2022. Finally, Groot will delight his fans in the spin off series of animated shorts I Am Groot.

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 includes, in addition to Chris Pratt And Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, plus the rumors of Bradley Cooper And Vin Diesel (in the original version)

