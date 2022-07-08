Chris Pratt argues that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be the best of the trilogy: “(It’s) a true masterpiece”

If you trust the words of Chris Pratt, at this time of next year we will already know the best Guardians of the Galaxy movie and it will be nothing more and nothing less than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Despite the fact that the saga of the space team is one of the best valued of Marvel Studios, the actor behind Star-Lord wanted to raise expectations with a view to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and in an interview with the Digital Spy portal he dared to say that that tape set after Avengers: Endgame would “a true masterpiece”.

“Is fantastic. (Director) James Gunn just saw a rough cut the other day. I called him yesterday. We did Facetime and he is very, very proud of the work that everyone has done. Said it’s the best job we’ve all done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing.”Pratt said. “And I can say with complete confidence that he has made a true masterpiece, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big blockbuster trilogies.”

For now there are not many concrete details about what the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3but while the cast has indicated that it will have an emotional story, it is also confirmed that its plot will contemplate the long-awaited debut in the MCU of Adam Warlock.

More about Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3cIt will feature performances by Pratt as Peter Quill Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillian as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel. like Groot, among others.

All while the direction will be in the hands of James Gunn, who supported Pratt’s recent statements by assuring that “the cast, from Chris to Zoe, Dave, Karen, Sean and Pom, gave everything they had and left it all on the floor and i’m so proud of them as i watch these opening cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking, the editing process, even more fun.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be released in May 2023, but at the end of this 2022 the Guardians will return with their Christmas special that will be broadcast on Disney Plus.