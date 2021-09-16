Chris Pratt at the helm of the cast of the comedy Action

With Stranded Asset, of which he will play the protagonist, Chris Pratt is confirmed to be one of the most requested action actors of the moment

The career of Chris Pratt, who recently confirmed to have accepted the lead role in the comedy Action produced by Universal Stranded Asset. The American actor is a veteran of the enormous success of The war of tomorrow, which for the first time in his career saw him combine the role of producer with that of interpreter.

As for the rest of the cast, for now only the name of Sam Richardson (How do I sell my family, BoJack Horseman), who also supported Pratt in ne The war of tomorrow. There are currently no particular details regarding the events that Stranded Asset would like to narrate, but is aware that the script was entrusted to Jen D’Angelo (Cougar Town, Hocus Pocus 2) and Richardson himself and is currently being completed.

the first part of the career of Chris Pratt it was characterized by the prevalence of co-parent roles in comedies and comedy shows; the interpretations left in the TV series are from this period Parks and Recreation and in the film (S) ex list. The turn towards action comes in 2012, when he clearly improves his physical form to play the role of the military in Zero Dark Thirty, the film about the war in Iraq directed by Kathryn Bigelow. In the following years, the actor becomes part of the projects that will lead him to establish himself as a protagonist: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) by James Gunn e Jurassic World (2015) by Colin Trevorrow.

