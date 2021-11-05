Chris Pratt attacked on the web for the indelicate praise of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt attacked on the Internet after a post in which he expressed love and gratitude for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, indelicate according to the fans towards the ex-spouse Anna Faris.

A new media case concerning him is being discussed everywhere in the world Chris Pratt, hero of the Guardians of the Galaxy and of Jurassic World (as well as next entry of Garfield in the new film taken from the strip), which despite his cinematic merits is definitely not sympathetic to many fans, who had already targeted him in the past for his religious beliefs judged to be retrograde. Receiving moderate but also decidedly violent criticism was the his post, which you see below, published on Instagram Wednesday, in which Chris Pratt praised his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s eldest daughter, whom he married in 2019 and with whom he had daughter Lyla. This is what Pratt writes next to the photo that portrays them together:

Guys, seriously. Look how he looks at me! I mean, find someone who looks at you like that !! Do you know? We met in church. She has given me a wonderful life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I have to put on earphones to attenuate the noise, but this is love! In return, from time to time, I open a jar of gherkins. This is the deal. His heart is pure and belongs to me. It is my greatest treasure on a par with my Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck Rookie figurine which, if you understand me, means a lot. In about 6 weeks it’s her birthday. So if I don’t take anything from you, I’ll tell you to reread this post. I love you sweetheart.

The reason for the criticism of Chris Pratt’s post

You can rightly ask yourself: okay, perhaps Pratt expressed his love for his wife in a rather dull way, but what’s wrong with that? The reactions came, however, for a very specific reason: those who replied immediately pointed out to Pratt the indelicacy of that comment about the daughter in excellent health. Before falling in love with Katherine and marrying her, Chris Pratt was married from 2009 to 2018 to his colleague Anna Faris, who gave him his son Jack in 2014. Well, the baby was born 7 months premature and spent a month in the incubator. In her autobiographical book, Faris recalls the terrible moments when she and Pratt were told that their son could have a permanent disability due to a brain hemorrhage. We stop here, because on certain topics even the stars have the right to privacy.

Among the comments to Pratt’s post, there are those who accuse him of a “passive-aggressive” attitude towards Anna Faris and who protest as a parent of a disabled child, who does not find the emphasis placed by the actor on health right of the daughter. Still others have expressed solidarity to Faris, thinking that the ex’s affirmation has at least disturbed her. She too has rebuilt a life by marrying the cinematographer Michael Barrett, but certain wounds, as we know, remain.