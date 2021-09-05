Chris Pratt battles aliens in the future in Tomorrow War on a small screen

With a Hollywood superstar, a dark science fiction premise “Terminator” and an estimated price tag of $ 200 million, “The Tomorrow War” is generally shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest of the summer.

But the Chris Pratt-directed film wouldn’t be a nuisance at all, as it sold to Amazon for a hefty amount in January, when COVID-19 theaters closed in California and beyond.

It will now air worldwide on Prime Video on July 2, making it one of the biggest movies ever to skip theaters entirely.

“Please don’t watch it on your phones,” director Chris McKay told AFP, “Watch it on the largest screen possible, at the highest volume. Turn up the volume”.

“Invite the neighbors so they don’t get mad about your move, but watch it with lots of people because you’ll have fun.”

The film’s explosive premise is quickly established: Time travelers suddenly appear from the near future, where a terrifying alien invasion is about to wipe out humanity.

They beg their parents and grandparents to travel with them three decades into the future to help fend off the endless nightmare hordes of “white sponges”.

The film combines action-packed action scenes shot in places like Iceland with metaphors of horror, family drama, and even environmental themes like climate change.

“When we were shooting the film, there were existential threats in our minds, like ‘What is your responsibility to future generations?’” McKay said. “

Then [COVID-19] Come on, ”he recalls, essentially forcing the film that was shot before the pandemic hit to end up remotely in publishers’ homes after production.

The parallels in a world suddenly turned upside down by a threat that required a unified response were not lost on the filmmakers.

“It’s intertwined… we process things through films, because they can put them aside, especially when it comes to a genre film,” said the director.

“Movie Star”

For Betty Gilpin, who plays former military veteran Pratt’s sorceress wife, the film serves two main functions: pure entertainment and “tucking in” a message or two about our duty to the future of the planet.

Loading... Advertisements

“It also attracted me to this script, and it looks like it’s going to be a brainless popcorn movie, and then it really has some clever things to say,” he told AFP.

Gilpin is best known for “GLOW,” a cult show on Netflix that revolves around a real women’s wrestling team in 1980s California.

Her comedy-to-blockbuster trajectory mimics that of co-star Pratt, who cast her role as the lovely chubby idiot Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Since then, Pratt has consolidated starring roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including Marvel superhero films like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”.

He is married to the daughter of action film legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine.

“I think a lot of people respect the fact that he went from that guy (the sitcom) to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’” said McKay, who previously also worked with Pratt on The Lego Movie.

“He’s a movie star, but he can do a lot of different things and be very weak.”

In his latest role, Pratt plays a former special operations soldier who feels trapped in his teaching job in the suburbs before being recruited to fight aliens in the future.

“I’m a huge fan of Parks and Rick,” Gilpin said of her on-screen husband, “so I feel, for me, that it will always be Andy.” JB

Related Stories:

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth trolls birthday boy Chris Evans with a photo of Chris Pratt

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth shows off his phenomenal physique while filming Thor: Love and Thunder

read the following