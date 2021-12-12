Chris Pratt biography | MYmovies.it

American actor known to American audiences first for the role of Bright Abbott in Everwood (2002-2006) and then for that of the silly Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation(2009-2015). Cinematographically, after some minor roles in films such as Wanted – Choose your destiny (2008), Bride Wars – My best enemy (2009), Jennifer’s body (2009), The art of winning (Moneyball) (2011), (S) Ex List (2011), The Five-Year Engagement (2012), Zero Dark Thirty (2014), Comic Movie (2012), Delivery Man (2013) and Her – Her (2013), manages to become the protagonist of a science fiction film playing the role of superhero Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and establishing itself as a new Hollywood representative of the blockbusters genre. As proof of this, it becomes part of the saga of Jurassic Park with Jurassic World (2015).

Homeless

Chris Pratt was born on June 21, 1979 in Virginia, Minnesota, to Kathleen Louise Indahl, a Safeway supermarket clerk and Daniel C. Pratt, a home restorer. Raised with his sisters Cully and Angie in Lake Stevens, Washington during his time in high school, he is known at his school for being a wrestling champion and, in fact, ranks fifth in a state competition. After enrolling in his hometown community college, he drops out after the first semester and, out of shame, decides not to go home. He goes to work as a door-to-door salesman and as a stripper. What he earns, however, does not help him make ends meet and ends up hopelessly in the middle of a road. Having become homeless on Maui, he has a van parked on a beach as his home. Fortunately, with some little work, he manages to get enough money to eat, drink and buy marijuana. And it is precisely working as a waiter in a restaurant of the Buddha Gump Shrimp Company chain in Maui, at the age of 19, that he is discovered by the actress and director Rae Dawn Chong who, after making friends with him, inserts him into his horror short film Cursed Part 3, shot in Los Angeles.

The first television roles

Pratt thus discovers that he has an aptitude for acting and, thanks to the director’s connections, he manages to find some auditions for the small screen. This is how he is chosen for the role of Bright Abbott in Everwood. And, after the series is canceled, Pratt still has the opportunity to return to a TV studio to star in the fourth season of The OC, in the role of activist Ché Cook.

Discarded for Avatar And Star Trek

Cinematographically, it plays a minor role in the action Wanted – Choose your destiny (2008) which allows him to be noticed by some film producers who offer him to audition for two upcoming films in 2009 Star Trek And Avatar. For both, he prepares for the lead role: Captain Kirk on the one hand and Jake Sully on the other, but is discarded.

The great success with Parks and Recreation

Meanwhile, the same year, he discovers that NBC is preparing a sitcom starring Amy Poehler and decides to try again with a television role. The audition is passed very well and the character of the slacker Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation it is his, even if only for a short time, since the writers, during the first season, had foreseen very few scenes for him. The following year, however, given the good success of the series and especially of his character, they decide to reconsider and promote him to regular in the second season.



International notoriety with Guardians of the Galaxy

Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation offers him the visibility he lacked to give the right boost to his film career. There is, however, still a big problem to be addressed: it is too fat. So, in order to have more job opportunities, he decides to go on a diet and start practicing sport again. So he loses enough weight that he can enter the role of a baseball player in the film in 2011 The art of winning (Moneyball) and enough muscle to star in the romantic comedy first The Five-Year Engagement (2012) and then in Zero Dark Thirty, in the role of a soldier, but above all for the role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy, thanks to which he is nominated for the Saturn Award for best actor and several Mtv Movie Awards (best male performance, best shirtless performance, best musical moment, best comedic performance, best hero). Definitely imposed as one of the new faces of Hollywood, he is chosen by producer Steven Spielberg for Jurassic World, film of the saga Jurassic Park, after Josh Brolin turned down the lead role. In 2016 he was part of the The magnificent seven by Antoine Fuqua and joins the cast of the science fiction film Passengers, then resuming the adventures from “guardian of the galaxy” In the second chapter, also directed by James Gunn.

Private life

Chris Pratt is the husband of actress Anna Faris, known on the set of Take Me Home Tonight, in 2007, thanks to a common passion: both collect insects. The two, after being engaged for two years, got married in 2009 in Bali and became the parents of Jack, their eldest son, in 2012, thus joining their entomological collection. He is the best friend of his colleague Audrey Plaza.