Chris Pratt called “the worst Chris” on Twitter | Cinema

Outbreak of the cast of Marvel Studios films in defense of, after the actor was rated “the worst of Chris” in a poll comparing Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans alongside him.

The poll was launched by Amy Berg, screenwriter of The Alienist, and generated an avalanche of negative comments against the star of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, mainly due to his alleged political leanings:

Mark Ruffalo immediately defended his colleague, also explaining that he did not judge him negatively because he decided not to participate in the fundraising for Joe Biden organized by the other Avengers:

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. praised the actor’s religiosity:

What a world … The “sinless” who throw stones at my brother Chris Pratt. A true Christian who follows the principles of his faith, and has never shown anything but positivity and gratitude … And has just married a person who is part of a family known for being civil and who INSISTS the importance of service as a value . If you want to take it out on Chris… I suggest something new. Cancel your social media accounts, reflect on YOUR flaws, work on them, and then celebrate your humanity.

Jeremy Renner, at that point, responded to the message with a bicep emoji, while Zoe Saldana quoted Tupac:

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! – Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

James Gunn and the Russo Brothers also replied:

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Chris Pratt is a good person who cares a lot about his family, friends and colleagues. She has always shown great love and generosity towards the crews, her fans, charities and everyone she meets. We don’t normally get into toxic discussions full of misinformation and false accusations that populate social media so often. However, we are really baffled by the hatred towards him. Perhaps, if we concentrated this energy on improving ourselves, we would find the way to a better world …

However, many users have reacted negatively to this outcry, asking why something similar has not happened when, in the past, actors like Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie have been targeted with misogynistic or racist comments on social media.