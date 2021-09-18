Chris Pratt comments on the launch on Prime Video • Universal Movies

As known by now, yesterday evening Amazon Studios announced that it has acquired the international distribution rights of The Tomorrow War, sci-fi directed by Chris McKay produced by Paramount Pictures.

Taking advantage of the huge following he produces on social networks, the actor Chris Pratt commented – in his own way – about the landing of The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video from 2nd of July. The bizarre comment was taken from the social channels of the digital giant, and we offer it to you in this new update. Find the tweet Prime Video Italy At the bottom of the page.

THE TOMORROW WAR

PRODUCTION: The film was directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, the film is produced by Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. Executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer with Samantha Nisenboim in the role of co-producer. An Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Paramount Pictures film in association with New Republic Pictures. CAST: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Academy Award winner JK Simmons. EXIT: On Prime Video starting July 2, 2021.

PLOT: In The Tomorrow War, the world is left in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years from now, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

