Chris Pratt defends himself: “Tweets against Muslims? Only fake”

A spokesperson for Chris Pratt said the tweets for which the actor was harshly criticized, including one against Muslims, were just fake.

Chris Pratt it has been highly criticized by some tweet published prior to its entry into the Marvel Universe Universe, one of them containing discrimination against the Muslims. Apparently, however, these posts would be just gods fake.

Venice 2016: Chris Pratt on the red carpet of I magnigici 7

A spokesperson for Chris Pratt, star of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises, intervened on TMZ to deny the veracity of the tweets for which the American actor has been harshly criticized. The messages in question seemed to date back to the period between 2012 and 2013, and some of them contained unpleasant references to people of color and Muslims, such as “Calling another person a nigger is fun” or “Muslims scare me so much“.

In short, tweets that have provoked the indignation of many people and about which Pratt’s spokesperson said: “Chris has never tweeted the offensive stuff circulating on the web today. What emerges is not only totally false but also defamatory“A senior Twitter executive also said that”firmly believe that these tweets are fake“.

Loading... Advertisements

Venice 2016: Chris Pratt at the I magnifici 7 photocall

We remind you that 2 other tweets have also circulated, but they are considered relatively harmless. Pratt’s spokesperson confirms that one of them is real, which is the one in which the actor claims that all Miss America contestants would be better suited to the contest of “Miss thinness“. The post in question is still visible on Pratt’s wall. In short, apparently none of the offending tweets have been deleted, and all the others would never have existed.

When criticism of Chris Pratt began to rain, some of his friends and colleagues at the MCU defended him, including Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and Zoe Saldana. The Iron Man interpreter, for example, wrote on Instagram: “What a world. The “sinless” throw stones at my brother, Chris Pratt, who lives by sound principles and has never shown anything but positivity and gratitude. If you’re having trouble with Chris, I have a new idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your flaws, work on them, then celebrate your humanity“.