Chris Pratt describes the film in four words

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated cinecomics of recent years and not only because we are facing the conclusion of the trilogy dedicated to the galactic Avengers, but also because it will be present James Gunn, after he was initially fired from Disney same for some controversies on social media that had seen him as a protagonist in the past. One of the most brilliant authors of de The House of Ideas he will therefore be engaged, according to some at the end of this year, in shooting the feature film.

Chris Pratt says filming on # GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 will begin at the end of this year — and he’s read the script. pic.twitter.com/JqDKKfMNFY – Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2021

Recently, during an interview with Chris Pratt made by Variety on the occasion of the presentation of de The War of Tomorrow, the interpreter of Star-Lord to describe Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with three words. The star managed, unfortunately with four, to show all his enthusiasm for the feature film: “James Gunn is back!” A phrase that once again demonstrates that, also from the point of view of the cast, the presence of the film-maker is welcomed with confidence and optimism, also considering the success of the two previous films on the Guardians, written and directed by the same author.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is produced by Marvel Entertainment And Marvel Studios with the presence in the cast, as well as by the aforementioned actor, of Zoe Saldana in the role of Gamora, Vin Diesel that double Groot, Elizabeth Debicki which lends the face of Ayesha, Karen Gillan that embodies Nebula, Dave Bautista which interprets Drax The destroyer, Bradley Cooper (Rocket Racoon), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and many more. The plot of the realization is not yet clear, but it is likely that our heroes will be hunting for Gamora, who fled at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The title will be in US theaters on May 5, 2023.

