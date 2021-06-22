Chris Pratt eats bugs in a James Gunn video







On the occasion of the birthday of Chris Pratt, James Gunn shared a birthday video for his friend and colleague in which the Star Lord performer eats an insect. Here it is below!







Director and actor are very close friends, they worked together in the first two films of Guardians of the Galaxy, in which Gunn writes and directs and Pratt plays the protagonist, Peter Quill / Star Lord, in fact. On this occasion we can also fully enjoy the insane student spirit of the two, even behind the scenes of their film collaborations, which already stand out for their being ironic and funny.

The two will return to work together for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which Chris Pratt resumes his role together with Dave Bautista And Zoe Saldana. They also join the group Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and the voices of Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper.