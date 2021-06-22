Chris Pratt eats bugs in a James Gunn video

by
Loading...
Advertisements

On the occasion of the birthday of Chris Pratt, James Gunn shared a birthday video for his friend and colleague in which the Star Lord performer eats an insect. Here it is below!

Director and actor are very close friends, they worked together in the first two films of Guardians of the Galaxy, in which Gunn writes and directs and Pratt plays the protagonist, Peter Quill / Star Lord, in fact. On this occasion we can also fully enjoy the insane student spirit of the two, even behind the scenes of their film collaborations, which already stand out for their being ironic and funny.

The two will return to work together for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which Chris Pratt resumes his role together with Dave Bautista And Zoe Saldana. They also join the group Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and the voices of Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper.

Previous articleJulie Delpy declined a fourth Before because “tired of industry”
Next articleMarco Bellocchio Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement at Cannes 2021

Graduated in History and Criticism of Cinema at the Sapienza University of Rome, she is a journalist and deals with film criticism. Co-founder of Cinefilos.it, she has worked as director of the magazine since it was founded in 2010. Since 2017, the date of publication of her first book, she has been the author of critical essays on cinema, an activity that she combines with working at the newspaper.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment