Chris Pratt explains why it would be unwise to imitate his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger | Cinema

is engaged in the press promotion of, “The war of tomorrow” in Italy and, during a chat with the Associated Press, he talked about the feedback he received from his father-in-law,, further explaining that imitating him would not be a good idea.

During the interview, while Chris Pratt was reporting Schwarzie’s views, the AP reporter performed an imitation of the former Governator’s voice and it was at that point that the Star-Lord interpreter in the MCU stepped in and said wryly:

You won’t drag me into an imitation, because I’ll see him for lunch on Sunday. What if you should tell me “Hey, I saw the interview in which you imitated me” it may not be the best.

Chris Pratt, we recall, was married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2017. In January 2019 the news of his engagement with Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, arrived. The wedding between the two was then held on June 8, 2019.

Here is the synopsis of the film with Chris Pratt:

In The war of tomorrow (The Tomorrow War), the world is in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: within thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

In the cast of The Tomorrow War we also find Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Oscar winner JK Simmons. Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, the film is produced by Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. Executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer with Samantha Nisenboim in the role of co-producer.

An Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Paramount Pictures film in association with New Republic Pictures.

