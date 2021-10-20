Chris Pratt, from oversize to sex symbol of “Jurassic World”

THEl film of the turning point in the career of Chris Pratt (at the cinema these days with Jurassic World, fourth chapter of the saga of Jurassic Park) has been Guardians of the Galaxy. But when the director James Gunn during the auditions he found himself in front of the “round” Pratt who proposed himself for the part of Star-Lord was not at all convinced: «Who has ever seen a fat superhero?He and the staff wondered. Pratt, who never made a secret of not being too bad with his big belly, would then say to Gunn, “If you put a talking raccoon in this movie, why can’t you have a fat superhero?”

Great chutzpah that of Pratt (a past as a wrestler, football player, waiter and even 19 years since homeless in Hawaii, where he slept under the stars and when he could in a van), a nerve that has however conquered Gunn: “Go on a diet, go to the gym, get back in shape and let you make the film », is the challenge that the director throws at him. Pratt does not let himself be said twice and after giving up beer and the couch potato life as a family man (which by his own admission is the one he likes most), loses 27 kg in six months, manages to enter the role of Star-Lord alongside Zoe Saldana, and wins the second place as “sexiest man” of 2014 in the ranking drawn up by the magazine People.

Street, dress sizes and small roles Pratt has grinded a lot, ever since he played plump Andy Dwier on the sitcom Parks and Recreations, which launched him in the world of cinema despite everyone claiming that he was thin. For The art of winning (alongside Brad Pitt) he had lost weight, which he regained soon after thanks to a passion for burgers and beer. Came back skinny for Zero Dark Thirty he was fat again as Andy. But the first health problems begin and the conviction that that lifestyle cannot continue.

Meanwhile, at the cinema he appears next to Anne Hathaway, while convincing her to get married in Bride Wars – My best enemy, and is Joaquin Phoenix’s shoulder on the first virtual date with Samantha in Her. Finally, the coup of Guardians of the Galaxy And Jurassic World. Of the new (and unexpected) Hollywood sex symbol, currently busy filming the remake de The Magnificent 7, we will hear about it for a long time, while the rumors that want it to like are already becoming more insistent new Indiana Jones …

