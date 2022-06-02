Chris Pratt gives the Ms Marvel actress some great advice on the press

Iman Vellani gets some great press advice from Chris Pratt ahead of her highly anticipated MCU debut in Ms Marvel.

The leading star of mrs marvel, Iman Vellani, recently chatted with The Hollywood Reporter. They talked about her long-awaited debut as kamala khan in the television series Disney+. A debut that has also wanted to pronounce Chris Pratta good connoisseur of UCM thanks to his role as star lord in the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

Iman Vellani revealed for the first time how Brie Larson Y Teyona Parris supported her during her debut in mrs marvel. “Brie Larson has taken me by the hand throughout the process and Teyonah Parris has been wonderful,” said the actress, who will share a dressing room with both in the marvels. But they have not been the only UCM stars who have supported Iman Vellani. The last of them has been Chris Pratt.

Star-Lord’s help to get Kamala Khan running

As Iman Vellani herself has acknowledged, she received great advice from the protagonist of Guardians of the GalaxyChris Pratt. A piece of advice related to the issue of the press and the media impact of being at the epicenter of the action. “She told me that she was there for anything she needed in the future,” the actress recalled. mrs marvel. “I sent him an email asking him about the press and stuff. He replied to me with a super long email. He was full of advice. He helped me get through that stage.”

We don’t know exactly what Chris Pratt must have said to Iman Vellani, but the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy He has extensive experience dealing with the media and being at the center of controversy. For the past few years, the figure of him has been associated with very strange acts of behavior. He has been harshly criticized by a sector of the public. Hopefully the actress mrs marvel You have taken these sage tips and apply them in your career to discover yourself.