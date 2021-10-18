Chris Pratt has a new love: Katherine Schwarzenegger

D.After weeks of rumors, sightings, no comments, the proof came with a kiss. Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger they are officially a couple. The scoop was launched by the American site Tmz, who immortalized the two first during a romantic picnic in a park in Santa Barbara, then as they share a passionate kiss under the eyes of the actor’s son immediately after attending a religious service. “It’s still all new between them,” a friend later revealed to the site AND! Entertainment. “Without being seen by anyone, they’ve been dating for a couple of months.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the 28-year-old eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife (they are only separated: after 7 years there is still no agreement for divorce) Maria Shriver. Graduated in journalism, like her mother, Katherine is an appreciated author, initially of books in which she tells her path towards acceptance of her appearance, after having spent years dealing with the problems related to this discomfort, and later of books for children. And his own Maverick and Me, which tells how Katherine adopted her little dog Maverick, was met with some success. The young woman has been dedicating herself for years to the animal rights cause, so much so that she became an Ambassador for Aspca (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

According to some American press sources, it was mom Maria Shriver who arranged for the two to meet, since she knew Chris Pratt through mutual friends. For the protagonist of Guardians of the galaxy and the recent new chapter in the saga of Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom, this is the first public relationship after the divorce from Anna Faris, the comic actress his wife for 8 years and mother of his son Jack, who will turn 6 on August 25th. Last year their breakup had taken fans by surprise: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, in fact, were considered one of the most stable and in sight of Hollywood couples.

