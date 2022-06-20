Chris Pratt: his wife reveals first pictures of their daughter Eloise, born a month ago

Saturday June 18, 2022, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared on Instagram a series of photos taken in May and June. For the occasion, the wife of Chris Prat has unveiled the first shots of their little Eloise.

Pictures that have moved Internet users … On Instagram, Katherine Schwarzenegger is followed by a million fans! Saturday June 18, 2022, the young woman shared a series of photos taken in May and June. On these, we can see the hand and legs of her little girl, Eloise, her husband Chris Pratt, cooking, the milk she has drawn, cookies and a cup of coffee. In the comments section, many fans reacted to photos showing her second daughter. “These little legs, there is nothing better!“; “These socks are so cute“; “Beautiful, you are an awesome mom” ; but still : “Enjoy every second!“

Sunday May 22, 2022, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt became parents for the second time. “We are delighted to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel more than blessed and grateful“, they shared on Instagram. At 21 months, their little Lyla Maria became a big sister! Having become a grandmother for the second time, Maria Shriver had let her joy burst on social networks. She wrote as follows: “It is an extraordinary honor to see your child become a parent. Now, for the second time, I feel deeply blessed and elated! Katherine is such an amazing and loving mom. Chris is a wonderful father. Eloise is so blessed, as is her entire family.“

Katherine always wanted to be a mom

Last December, in the podcast of People, the wife of Chris Pratt assured that motherhood was a gift. She said: “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I’ve always really looked forward to this moment in my life and been so excited about it. I feel so lucky to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and my daughter, who is simply the best.“