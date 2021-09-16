Chris Pratt in the action comedy Strandard Asset | Cinema

According to the Hollywood Reporterwill share the screen again with Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War) in Universal Pictures’ action comedy titled

Jen D’Angelo and Richardson himself wrote the screenplay for the project, of which there are no details yet.

Pratt will also be involved in the production of the project through Indivisible Productions.

Pratt’s upcoming projects include Jurassic World: Dominion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Cowboy Ninja Viking and Thor: Love and Thunder. We recently saw him in action in titles such as The Tomorrow World, The Kid, Jurassic World, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Richardson, in addition to having taken part in The Tomorrow War – The war of tomorrow, has also appeared in the horror comedy Werewolves Within – Dinner with the wolf but also in Superintelligence and in television series such as Hoops and Woke. Soon we will see him in The Afterparty, an Apple project produced by Chris Lord and Phil Miller.

What do you think of this new Universal project with Pratt and Richardson? As always, tell us your opinion in the comments below!