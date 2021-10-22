Chris Pratt is Super Mario in the “epic” video shared on Instagram

Chris Pratt will play Nintendo’s mascot in the new film by Super Mario and, precisely for this reason, the star chose Instagram to share a hilarious “first look“to the film which is nothing more than a fantastic video montage made by the fans in which Mario takes the likeness of Peter Quill, the character that Pratt plays in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the video, which Pratt shared on his Instagram page, a fan captured the Guardians of the Galaxy scene in which Peter takes the Power Stone and superimposed the video game’s sound effects onto the sequence, while also adding other game elements related to Super. Mario.

“Fantastic first look at Super Mario Brothers. It will be epic“Pratt wrote in the caption of the video. In addition to Chris, the cast of the film includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco. Charles Martinet , Mario’s best-known voice, will appear in the film with a series of cameos.

Last month Chris Pratt shared a video on Instagram in which he told a story about the video game related to his childhood: “There was this laundromat near my house and it had Super Mario Bros, the original game. I loved it. I never had coins and so I stole quarters to play from a fountain of wishes. “