Chris Pratt is the highest paid actor on TV thanks to the series The Terminal List

Chris Pratt is preparing to return to the small screen with a new series from Amazon, entitled The Terminal List . The famous actor, who achieved global success with films such as Guardians of the Galaxy , was a tremendous success, but no one would have imagined that he would become the highest paid on TV.

Despite the more than substantial salaries offered by Marvel, in fact, it seems that The Terminal List will increase the actor’s capital not a little; also thanks to a notable growth in streaming to the detriment of cinema, it seems that for this new series Chris Pratt will earn 1.4 million dollars for each episode. Not a bad record, if we consider that for Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers he earned “only” $ 1.5 million.

Obviously, with the new Amazon product, we are talking about the most substantial salary ever earned and the highest among those of colleagues on the small screen. The case in point is The Witcher, the famous series aired on Netflix which, despite the extraordinary success, has yielded a Henry Cavill 400 thousand dollars per episode.

The plot and cast of The Terminal List

The Terminal List will be based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. The series, a mix of action and psychological thriller, has been in the works since the beginning of 2020 and should arrive on Amazon Prime Video, also visible on Sky Q and NOW, for 2022.

On stage we will see the events that revolve around the Lieutenant Commander of the Navy SEAL James Reece who, after a mission that ended badly and cost the life of the entire platoon, returns home and will begin to question his responsibility for the failure of the operation.

Amidst gradually resurfacing memories, intrigues and twists, James Reece will try to uncover the truth about what happened to his men, questioning what he firmly believes in and risking everything to shed light on the mystery that haunts him.

To see The Terminal List, we will have to wait until next year, although to be honest, there is no exact date yet.

In the series, in addition to Chris Pratt in the role of the protagonist, we will also find: Taylor Kitsch, Ben Edwards Jai Courtney, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Chris Pratt, what to expect from The Terminal List?

Chris Pratt in addition to being the protagonist of the series also appears among the executive producers. At the moment he has not yet revealed much about The Terminal List but he has also confirmed the involvement in the production of a team of psychologists and many war veterans, who have told their life on and off the battlefield in order to help the actor to identify as much as possible with the protagonist.

All this to say that Pratt will also receive a more than conspicuous compensation, but he had to do a considerable physical and psychological work to play James Reece and not everyone would be able to withstand such pressure.

Anyway, for now we just have to wait until next year and finally be able to see The Terminal List and the work done by Chris Pratt.