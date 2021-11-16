Chris Pratt is the highest paid on TV

There will also be a reason why many film actors have agreed to “migrate” to TV.

The new streaming platforms have undoubtedly contributed to expanding the offer of films and TV series destined for the small screen, making the proposals much more interesting than in the past for artists. And they make a lot of money on TV!

Don’t believe it? So let’s take a look at the ranking of the highest paid actors on TV and tell me if you too would succumb to the tempting flattery of the production companies.

The Scrooge Scrooge of 2021 is certainly Chris Pratt, after starring in furs like Jurassic World, Passenger, The War of Tomorrow And Guardians of the Galaxy, the son-in-law of Arnold Schwarzenegger he landed on television with the TV series Terminal List for which he would receive 1.4 million dollars for each single episode.

In second place of the podium we find instead Jeff Bridges, which is paid out a million dollars per episode for The Old Man, while Bryan Cranston pocket $ 750,000 for every bet of Your Honor.

It didn’t go badly either Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis that, to return to take on the role of Carrie, Miranda And Charlotte they earned $ 750,000 to $ 650,000 per episode for And Just Like That.

Scrolling through the ranking we also find Kate Winslet ($ 650,000 per episode for Mare of Easttown) and the trio consisting of Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson ($ 650,000 per episode for The First Lady), Jude Law ($ 425,000 per episode for The Third Day) And Henry Cavill (400 thousand dollars per episode for The Witcher)