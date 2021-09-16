Chris Pratt is together with Omar Sy in the new official photo of Jurassic World: Dominion

Thanks to Empire we can show you a new official photo of Jurassic World: Dominion, highly anticipated blockbuster written and directed by Colin Trevorrow which will represent the sixth episode of the saga of Jurassic Park.

Filming for the third film in the ‘league-sequel’ franchise began in late February, but for director Colin Trevorrow the joy of reuniting the original protagonists with Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum lasted very little: “When the pandemic started, I found that we were officially going to shut down production about three hours before the set actually closed.“explained Trevorrow in the new issue of Empire.”We were shooting in this old industrial barn. Producers Alexandra Derbyshire, Pat Crowley and I had a phone call with Universal, and we all agreed that this was the right thing to do. But I still had a few hours of time! So we finished the scene and then went home. But that scene is in the movie, we didn’t change it when we started shooting again.“

Jurassic World: Dominion was the first blockbuster to resume work during the pandemic, following the new anti-covid rules established by Hollywood as they were prepared: filming would resume in July 2020 but, as it quickly became apparent, the COVID crisis was far from over. “The scariest moment was at the end of October, when there were only a couple of weeks to go and cases were increasing exponentially around the world.“said the director.”But thanks to the amazing crew I had and the actors, who were always on set, we were able to speed up the pace and get the job done.“

In the new promotional photo the protagonist Chris Pratt is together with Colin Trevorrow and Omar Sy, who returns to the role of Barry after his debut in the first Jurassic World. The release date of Jurassic World: Dominion, we remind you, is currently set for 10 June 2022.