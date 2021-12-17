Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant again: the background

Congratulations to Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger, who apparently are about to become parents for the second time. The news, for the moment without official confirmation from the two directly involved, arrived in the last few hours on the pages of People.

In the well-known US gossipparo magazine we read that several anonymous sources very close to the couple would have blurt out the news. The two would therefore be ready to welcome their second child into the world. Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who got married in June 2019, gave birth to their eldest daughter Lyla Maria (now 16 months old) last year.

The good news comes from the Pratt-Schwarzenegger family a few days after the 32nd birthday of the American author, celebrated with a romantic trip out of town by boat and told via Instagram with a series of shots. Last August, again on social media, Katherine Schwarzenegger he had shared a rare image of his daughter Lyla Maria on her first birthday.

The arrival of a second baby in the family, however, does not surprise us much. In unsuspecting times, Chris Pratt confirmed to E! News of plans to expand the family. The actor had said he had a lot of desire to welcome many other children into the world, as many as possible. Schwarzenegger herself, Furthermore, in recent months she has told the beauty of being a mother with a real series on Instagram.

With the new baby on the way, Chris Pratt will thus become a father for the third time. 9 years ago the actor interpreter of Guardians of the Galaxy he brought into the world together with his ex-wife Anna Faris the eldest son Jack. Unfortunately, things did not end very well with the ex-partner.

In the podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Anna Faris has in fact told that the divorce with Pratt it was not, in practice, her choice and she was never able to make an independent choice within the relationship. The relationship with Chris Pratt, however, was not the only one for Anna Faris, who already has two other failed marriages behind her.