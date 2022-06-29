Chris Pratt knows why he is the least loved Chris in Hollywood

Chris Pratt is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood: the star returned earlier this month to the big screen with Jurassic World: Dominion and now the series premieres the final list for Amazon, as well as the expected Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, he considers that he is the least popular Chris in Hollywood and has a theory that would explain why. In an interview for Men’s Health, the actor has referred to when, in 2020, the internet chose him as the least loved Chris in the industry, behind Evans, Hemsworth and Pine.

Pratt believes that this fact is due to his acceptance speech after receiving the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV awards, in which he assured: “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you.” “Maybe it was arrogant of me to go up on stage and say the things I said. I don’t know if I got to anyone,” she said.

Likewise, the interpreter has affirmed that he understands why people could be uncomfortable with the religious turn of his speech: “Religion has been very oppressive for a long time. I didn’t know that I would somehow become the face of religion when I’m not really a religious person.”

MCU companions like Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana or the manager James Gunn They have come to his defense, but Pratt says that devastating criticism online can be very painful.

In this aspect, he remembers the hatred he received after sharing a message of love towards his wife, katherine schwarzenegger, in which he thanked her for giving him a “beautiful and healthy daughter”. Many interpreted it as an attack on his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son, Jack, who has had health problems from his premature birth.

In the interview, Pratt says that this in particular bothered him a lot. “Several articles came out that said: ‘It’s embarrassing. I can’t believe that Chris Pratt thanks him for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. What a dig at his ex-wife,” he recalled, assuring that those comments were “very fucked up”.

“My son is going to read that one day,” he said: “He’s 9 years old. And he’s glued to the digital world. It really pisses me off, man. I’ve cried a lot about it. I thought, ‘I hate that these blessings in my life are a burden to those closest to me.

