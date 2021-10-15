Chris Pratt makes fun of stars encouraging their fans to vote: “Vote or you will die”

Chris Pratt, through his Instagram channel, has made fun of those stars who for weeks have been telling their fans to go and vote in the presidential elections.

Chris Pratt has published a post on social media with which makes fun of all of those star who for days have been telling their fans to go to the polls for vote in the US elections in November 2020. The actor has in fact asked his followers to vote yes, but to support Onward.

There are just a few days left for the American elections, through which millions of star-striped citizens will choose who will be the President of the United States for the next four years. This explains why, in recent weeks, more and more famous people are inviting their followers to vote through social channels, often directing them to a specific candidate.

And it is precisely to them that Chris Pratt addressed the social dig that appeared in the past few hours on Instagram. The image shared by the interpreter of Guardians of the Galaxy is none other than the poster of Onward – Beyond the magic, an animated film that saw Pratt involved as a voice actor for Barley, one of the two main brothers. The actor explained that he too wants to invite his followers to vote, not in the American elections but rather in the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, thus asking to support the Disney Pixar work.

The first part of the caption reads: “With everything going on in the world, it’s more important than ever that you vote. Ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Everyday. Many times a day. Vote. And me? I’ll tell you EXACTLY who to vote for“. Chris Pratt then invites people to vote for his animated film:”Onward! The heroes before us didn’t shed their blood just to see their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming People’s Choice Awards 2020 are the most significant vote in the history of mankind. Vote for #Onward, the family film of the year. Or you will die. No hyperbole. Make your voice heard“.

In short, a post that goes against the tide and that has certainly snatched a smile from all those who follow Chris Pratt on Instagram, even if there was no lack of criticism. Recall that the American actor will be the protagonist of Jurassic World: Dominion, the third chapter of the trilogy that began in 2015 with Jurassic World and continued in 2018 with Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom. The filming of the film is still continuing but the announcement regarding its release date, postponed from summer 2021 to 10 June 2022, is in the last few hours.