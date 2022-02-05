Chris Pratt may be Mario because apparently they understood the whole Italian thing

Chris Pratt’s voice as Mario is “phenomenal,” says one of the men who has more to gain if that’s true. But Pratt probably won’t wear Mario’s familiar fake Italian accent for most of the film.

When asked to defend the casting of Chris Pratt (an American white man better known as the Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord) as Mario (a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom previously voiced by a French-born American white man who attempts to look like an Italian Brooklyn plumber at the request of the character’s Japanese creators, just to be clear), Illumination producer and CEO Chris Meledandri suggested a TooFab which is fine because:

Meledandri himself is an Italian American. Charlie Day, the actor who plays Luigi, “actually comes from Italian heritage,” so they’re covered there. They won’t lean heavily on “It’s-a-me, Mario!” false accent in the film.

“We cover it in the film, so you’ll see we definitely realize that, but that’s not the tenor of the performance throughout the film,” says Meledandri.

Not sure how we got to this point, but I’m enjoying the show! I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see why Pratt was cast to play Mario when the film arrives in December 2022.

Oh, and he also plays Garfield.