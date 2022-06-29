Chris Pratt opens up about his religion and addresses the hate he gets online

Chris Pratt is a big Hollywood star and is experiencing a sweet moment in his career. The actor, a member of the Marvel universe and who we will soon see as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunderreleased a few weeks ago the successful Jurassic World: Dominion and now he is preparing to do the same with the series the final list for Prime Video. While enjoying the interpretive triumph, the actor is always the target of criticism from netizens. It doesn’t matter what you do. Pratt gets hammered for his religious beliefsfor playing action movies for his young son or for his first name, considering him the least loved Chris in the industry, behind Evans, Hemsworth and Pine. In an interview with Men’s Health Be honest about this and all issues.

Pratt, his religion and the lies thrown around him about it

Pratt is aware of how much of a religious person he is considered to be and believes it all stems from the thank you speech he gave at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. The words, ‘God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you’ they had an echo that he did not expect and that ended up playing against him. “Maybe it was arrogant of me to go up on stage and say the things I said. I don’t know if I got through to anyone,” she continues. Furthermore, Pratt thinks that He does not consider himself a religious person, but he is a believer. “Religion has been very oppressive for a long time. I didn’t know that I would somehow become the face of religion when I’m not really a religious person,” adds the actor. The war of tomorrow.







“I believe that there is a clear distinction between being religious, adhering to man-made customs, often taking the awe reserved for who I believe to be a very real God, and using it to control people, to take money from them, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hate,” he continues. Same. Whatever it is. Evil is in the heart of every man that has latched onto the back of religion and joined it,” he argues. Chris Pratt, in the past, was accused of belonging to a church that hates homosexuals and that fights to cure them with varied therapies.

“ I am not a religious man; I have never been to that church of which I am accused of being a member.

“I’ve never been to Hillsong. Actually, I’ve never been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”, he adds to the aforementioned medium. Many have wondered the reasons for not wanting to talk about it before, but the actor believes that there was no reason to add fuel to the fire or support the incendiary statements of some Hollywood peers such as Elliot Page. the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy he defended himself in his day and does so again, confirming that he would never want to harm others or hate them for their sexuality or personal beliefs. In the past, actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana or the director James Gunn They came to his defense.

About his son and the misunderstanding about his son with Anna Faris

Beyond his religious beliefs, there was an aspect that made Chris Pratt especially hurt and it was the media stir that was generated around the love message he wrote to his current wife, katherine schwarzeneggerin which he thanked him for giving him a “beautiful and healthy daughter”. From social networks and media this was interpreted as an attack on his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son, Jackthat has had health problems from being born prematurely. Pratt confirms that this affair hurt him a lot.







“Several articles came out saying: ‘It is shameful. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank him for a healthy daughter when her first child was born premature. What a dig at his ex-wife“, remember. “Those days were very fucked up”, continues. “My son is going to read that one day. He is 9 years old. And he is glued to the digital world. It bothers me a lot, man. I have cried a lot about it. I thought: ‘I hate that these blessings in my life are a burden to the people closest to me.“, he concludes.

“ Those days were pretty fucked up. My son is 9 years old and reads things on the internet

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in May 2023, while Jurassic World: Dominion It’s already on the billboard. Thor: Love and Thunder will do the same in theaters around the world on July 8. the final listthe new Amazon series in which Pratt produces and acts, premieres on July 1.