Chris Pratt protagonist of the film, here is the cast and release date

During the presentation Nintendo Direct, the creator of Super Mario Shigeru Miyamoto announced the release date and cast of the Illumination. The film will hit theaters on December 21, 2022, with some truly exceptional voice actors: Chris Pratt Sara Super Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy it becomes Peach And Jack Black Sara Bowser. And these are just the protagonists, with the best of American comedy bringing the rest of the Nintendo world to life.

Chris Pratt will be Super Mario in the new animated film

Lovers of Mario and 90s movies certainly remember the live-action with Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo like Mario and Luigi. A film that certainly did not reflect the character of the video game but which immediately became a cult classic. This time, however, Miyamoto played a decisive role in the development of the film. With the Mario’s father among the producers, we can bet on a movie that captures the spirit of Super Mario to the fullest.

And then the cast of English voices is truly exceptional. Chris Pratt continues to prove to be the new benchmark for action-comedy, hoping he can turn Mario into a superhero on the big screen. Anya Taylor-Joy comes from the success of The Queen of Chess at the Emmys (in addition to the many interpretations of level in the cinema) and Jack Black finds an ideal role for its explosive energy. Furthermore, Seth Rogen will interpret Donkey Kong, Keegan-Micahael Key Sara Toad with Fred Armisen in the digital shoes of Cranky Kong. Furthermore, Kevin Michael Richardson Sara Kamek And Sebastian Maniscalco will interpret Spike.

Nintendo has always used caution in adapting its characters to the cinema or on TV, especially after the failure of the first Mario film. For years we have been hearing rumors about live-action from Zelda and Metroid but this is the Japanese company’s first “experiment” in Hollywood in the past 25 years, at least at this level. But it could only be the first in a long line, if things go as well as they hope on both Pacific coasts.

We will have to wait over a year for the Super Mario movie, which will be released on December 21, 2022. But on the positive side, we will already know what to give ourselves for Christmas next year. What do you think of Chris Pratt as Mario and the rest of the cast? Let us know in the comments and on Facebook.

