Chris Pratt, rain of criticism on Instagram: “Don’t you name your son?”

Chris Pratt shared on Instagram a photo of his recent marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger, which depicts him holding his wife tenderly by the hand. The photo posted by the actor of “Jurassic Park” is accompanied by a post of happiness for the happy event, which reveals all his emotion:

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We have become husband and wife before God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, thrilling and moving. We feel so lucky to start this new chapter in our life. We want to thank our families, our friends who have been with us and Mr. Giorgio Armani, for creating a dress that is unique for Katherine and perfect for me. This morning we can not help but feel grateful. “

The actor’s words moved many of the Hollywood celebrities, who left a wish for the couple. “I love this picture! I’m really happy for you guys !! “ , writes Gwyneth Paltrow, whose comment is closely followed by that of Zoe Saldana: “ Happy birthday to you guys! ”, By John Krasinsky, Pryianka Chopra and many others belonging to the world of entertainment. But unexpectedly many also arrived criticisms, especially for the words used by the actor who defined the wedding day with Katherine “ the best day of our lives “ . And what would be strange in the sweet phrase written by the actor of “Guardians of the Galaxy”?

