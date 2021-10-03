Chris Pratt recalled when he was in financial trouble with his family and relied on food banks

With movies like Jurassic Park or Guardians of the Galaxy, today Chris Pratt he’s a rich and famous Hollywood star but things haven’t always been like that for him and his family.

The 41-year-old actor recalled economic difficulties confronted with his father Daniel, mother Kathleeen, brother Cully and sister Angie, both older than him, during a chat with the CEO of Feeding America, a US food bank.

“I grew up in a small town, of seven thousand people, and we had a hard time financially. We had to go to the nearby food counter and I’m not ashamed to say that there were times my family needed to go to the food counter to eat“.

He then referred to the economic crisis triggered by the global pandemic, who increased the number of people who struggle to put food on the table, and stressed that there is nothing wrong with asking for help: “Don’t be ashamed, especially now with what we’re going through. There is help out there, you can look for it and there is nothing wrong with needing that help. It is important to remove the stigma on the idea that you need help and that it is okay to accept help if you need it“.

Chris Pratt concluded by pitching an appeal to donate, if you are able to do so: “If you are someone who does not need help, you will have a great feeling helping someone else. It’s a great thing to do during the holidays“.

Loading... Advertisements

via GIPHY

Chris Pratt has had a daughter this year with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The actor was already the father of Jack, 8 years old, had with the ex Anna Faris.

There are several celebs who were in financial trouble before becoming famous and who will inspire you with their way to the stars, here are some examples in the video:

ph: getty images