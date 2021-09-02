Chris Pratt remembers how he anticipated his role in Jurassic World







Chris Pratt he achieved international fame not only thanks to the role of Peter Quill / Star Lord in the franchise of Guardians of the Galaxy, but also thanks to that of Owen Grady in the saga of Jurassic World, whose third chapter (sixth, if we consider the entire saga of Jurassic Park) is expected in cinemas next year.

In a recent interview with IMDb on the occasion of the promotion of the film The war of tomorrow (available on Amazon Prime Video), the actor wanted to clarify a rumor that has been circulating for some time about his career and relating to Jurassic World, meaning that Pratt would have predicted his involvement in the long-running successful franchise during the years he was busy with the series. Parks and Recreation.

The actor confirmed everything and explained: “Yes, it’s true. In the second season of Parks and Recreation I’m doing a backstage video with something called Mini Flip. I was seventh on the agenda, which meant that from Amy down to number six on the agenda, they’d all said, ‘No, I don’t want to do this,’ so they let me. While I was doing this, my phone rang and I then pretended I got a text from Steven Spielberg saying I was going to do Jurassic Park 4. The part was really fun, because I kept saying, ‘There’s no way Steven Spielberg you sign up for Jurassic Park 4. It’s fun! ‘. And then, in the end, it really happened, which was crazy. So yes, I anticipated my casting. “

Chris Pratt will return as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion, in which we will review, in addition to Bryce Dallas Howard, also the original cast of the first Jurassic Park, that is Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum. The film, directed once again by Colin Trevorrow, will arrive in US theaters on June 10, 2022.