Chris Pratt shares a very funny fake trailer – Nerd4.life

Chris Pratt, a well-known actor who played Starlord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a fake trailer for Super Mario Bros. the movie. Pratt, remember, will give the voice to Mario.

But be careful. The fake trailer for Super Mario Bros. the movie shared by Chris Pratt is based on some scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy. They could be deemed spoiler by some. Continue past the image at your own risk.

Chris Pratt and Mario from Super Mario Odyssey

Here is the fake trailer for Super Mario Bros. the movie shared by Chris Pratt.

The video opens with StarL …. Super Mario which must take one of the Invincibility Stars typical of the saga. Gamora is transformed into Toad, while Peter’s mother becomes Princess Peach: the ending is actually perfect, as Peter says “Mom” in Mario’s voice, speaking to his mother. Overall, this parody is a lot of fun and also includes the Super Mario 64 HUD.

Loading... Advertisements

For the moment we have not yet had the opportunity to see a real trailer of Super Mario Bros. the film. Nintendo has only announced the actors and the choice of Chris Pratt has actually caused a lot of criticism.

You can read our special dedicated: Super Mario returns to the cinema after 28 years from the disastrous film with Bob Hoskins.