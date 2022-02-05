Chris Pratt shows the film set

In the last few hours, through an Instagram story, actor Chris Pratt showed the set of the film Guardians of the Galaxy 3, new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will see him again in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord.

The story in question on balance shows very little of the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and indeed, it plays a lot with the expectations of the fans since right on the most beautiful, or when Pratt is about to show the set in its entirety, the video stops. You can find the video in question in the source at the end of the article, of course as long as it is available.

Filming of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 they started towards the end of 2021, as stated by director James Gunn through his social profiles. The latter, in some recent statements, has also stated that this film could mean the end of the original Guardians team as we have known it so far.

It is not clear, however, whether with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 all team members will say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or if only a few will step aside.

In addition to Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), the current team includes Gamora (Zoe Saldana), her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper ) and Groot (Vin Diesel). In Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will join the cast Will Poulter as the antagonist of the film Adam Warlock and the star of Peacemaker Chukwudi Iwuji, in a role currently not yet formalized.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 was released in 2017, but we last saw the Guardians in Avengers: Endgame of 2019 when they joined in the battle against Thanos. Before returning to the third installment of their trilogy, the characters will appear again in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in July this year. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will arrive on the big screen instead May 5, 2023.