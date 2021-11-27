Chris Pratt: social controversy for the “offensive and disgusting” statements of the Marvel star

He ended up in the middle of a media storm Chris Pratt, the Marvel star hero of Guardians of the Galaxy, following some statements deemed offensive and disgusting towards his ex-wife, Anna Farris. The actor, in fact, to celebrate his current wife’s 31st birthday, Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of the better known Arnold, not only dedicated words of praise to the woman, but also referred to one of the most important gifts she has received, a healthy and healthy daughter. Many fans have caught, in these statements, an offensive reference towards his ex-wife, Anna Faris, who had given birth to a child prematurely, after a 7-month pregnancy, and the latter had had important malformations that had caused a state of shock in the couple. There are so many fans of the actor that you are take sides against Chris Pratt on Twitter and other social networks, through a series of accusations made against the actor, guilty of having intentionally chosen some words to target his ex-wife. Here is everything you need to know about the controversy surrounding the American actor.

Chris Pratt’s statements and offenses against his ex-wife

In order to take into account the controversy involving Chris Pratt on Twitter and other social networks, regarding the statements of the American actor star of Marvel, it is worth pointing out what were the statements that Chris Pratt released on Instagram, in dedicating a post to his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who turned 31. The actor of Guardians of the GalaxyIn fact, he wrote a long Instagram post in which he dedicates words of affection and love towards his current wife, listing a series of qualities and compliments towards the woman and mentioning, among other things, also the most beautiful gift that received, a beautiful healthy daughter.

Obviously, these words have, consequently, provoked big ones controversy among social media users. Below are the statements of the American actor: “Boys. For real. Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone who looks at you like that! Do you know !? We met in church. She gave me a great life, a gorgeous and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I put my earphones on to not hear her, but this is love! It helps me in everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. This is the exchange. His heart is pure and belongs to me. My greatest treasure next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which, if you know, is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So, if I don’t take anything from her, I’ll tell her to look at this post. I love you sweetheart.“

The controversy over Chris Pratt’s statements

The statements by Chris Pratt have naturally caused great controversy in the world of social media, by virtue of a certain intentionality that would have been found in the words of the American actor. Indeed, the reference to a healthy daughter could be perceived as harmless by those unfamiliar with the story of the American actor and his ex-wife, Anna Farris, who suffered greatly from the premature birth of her first child. The latter, having been born 9 weeks ahead of schedule, presented severe malformations that forced him to intensive care and, for this reason, the statements by Chris Pratt they appeared as definitely out of place, as well as offensive according to the Twitter and other social media audiences.

Among the many voices that stood out, there is that of a user who wrote the following: “Chris Pratt has a son with Anna Farris who suffered from hemorrhage during birth and now struggles with physical disabilities. But he made sure ‘the healthy daughter’ was included in the post. Chris Pratt is a c0gli0n3. “ Another user instead he commented: “I love Chris Pratt, but the part where he says ‘a healthy daughter’ really turned me upside down. Although he did not intend to insult anyone, he wrote it intentionally. Imagine: how could your son feel if he read these things? “ Of course, there was no shortage of words of support for Anna Farris