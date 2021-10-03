Chris Pratt, social greetings to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

C.hris Pratt is a real romantic. Also on social networks. “Happy Birthday darling! You have brought so much light into my life»: So the actor wished his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger happy birthday. On the day she blew 31 candles, the writer was overwhelmed on social media by messages of affection from her husband and parents. And, that of Chris Pratt, the movie star with whom she got married in 2019 and who made her the mother of little Lyla Maria last August, more than a message of good wishes is a real declaration of love.

Chris Pratt: “The world is brighter with you”

“I am happy to be home with you and Lyla»Continued the actor in the post dedicated to his wife, to whom he also dedicated a collage of photos in which the couple and Katherine are smiling and pregnant. “You are a great mom, a great stepmother, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you. I am a lucky man. Thanks for the love, support and cooperation. I love you »the very romantic words of Chris Pratt to his wife.

The social baptism of daughter Lyla

For the occasion, the star of Jurassic World shared with followers an image of her daughter, Lyla Maria, born four months ago. In fact, in the photo collage a shot of the little girl in her mother’s arms appears. The girl’s face is actually covered with a Christmas emoticon, while Katherine’s looks radiant and smiling. AND the first image of baby Pratt that the couple shares on social networks: on the occasion of her birth in August, in fact, the new parents had limited themselves to publishing only the image of the baby girl’s hand. “We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely lucky,” they wrote on Instagram.

Greetings from parents

Katherine’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger also wished their daughter a happy birthday on social networks. “Right now, 31 years ago, I was in labor for my first daughter. Katherine Eunice was born at 12:13 pm on December 13th. From the moment it arrived, it was a gift from God, ”wrote Maria Shriver. “She is loving, intelligent, caring, wise, strong and determined. His heart is as big as his laugh, “he added.

“I am honored to have a front row seat in your life. I learn from her, I gain strength from her. It is a gift for everyone, especially for me. Thank you, my love for making me a mom and for being such an amazing daughter»The words dedicated to the birthday girl. To which are added those of the father, the former governor of California: “Happy birthday Katherine! You are a shining light in my world and I am so proud of you“, he wrote. “Seeing you become a fantastic mother as you continue to be a positive force with your writing and work is one of my greatest joys. I love you!”.

