Chris Pratt “sorry and depressed” after criticism on social media

Chris Pratt he said he was sorry after the numerous criticisms received following the post dedicated to his wife Katherine and his daughter on Instagram.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Chris Pratt told in his profile stories: “Last night I went to bed really sorry and depressed. I got up with difficulty this morning and haven’t even finished my physical training. I feel really bad!”.

Chris Pratt addressed the camera wearing his usual American-style attire as he detailed his emotional state and credited Christian music and physical activity for pulling him out of sadness. The actor continued: “I knew, though, that if I put on my Christian music playlist and walked out of the woods and ran away, I would feel better, but I just didn’t want to. I did it anyway and, gosh, I was right – it was great. ! “.

Chris Pratt continued: “I went out into the woods, got my blood pumped and God sat right next to me. I actually got really excited in the woods. I felt like there was someone else next to me. There is a moment in a song that really captured me. All the glory to God. And if you’re feeling down today, maybe do an exercise or maybe listen to some good Christian worship music because it really helped me this morning. “.

Chris Pratt was criticized after posting a praise post for his wife on Instagram. The actor was accused of indirectly attacking his ex-wife Anna Faris and his son Jack, who was born 7 months premature in 2014. After spending a month in the incubator, the baby also had a brain hemorrhage which resulted in his life in danger.

The actor was heavily criticized on all social networks. One guy, for example, pointed out that Chris Pratt follows several white supremacists on Instagram and routinely attends an anti-homosexual church in the United States. Many, among other things, have sided in favor of Anna Faris, the ex-wife of the protagonist of Jurassic World.

Many users have pointed out the mistake made by Chris Pratt in underlining the words “daughter in full health” given his past and the health situation of his eldest son Jack. Specifically, one user wrote: “Why write these things? Why this passive-aggressive attitude? Are you sorry that your son was born premature and with health problems? Why emphasize the fact that your daughter is in perfect health?”.

The Parks and Recreation actor was married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018 and welcomed Jack in 2012. The House Bunny actress opened up about Jack’s health issues in her memoir Unqualified and recounted: “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me to tell us that Jack had a severe brain hemorrhage and there was a possibility he might be disabled.” he wrote recalling his traumatic birth.

Chris met his current wife Katherine at church during the summer of 2018 and quickly proposed marriage to her six months later. They got married in June 2019 and welcomed Lyla in August 2020. Speaking on E! last July, the actor recounted: “I’d like to have more children. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about it, but my plan is to have as many as possible.”.