Chris Pratt star of “The Tomorrow War” | BlogSicily

In the cast of the sci-fi action Skydance directed by Chris McKay also Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Oscar winner JK Simmons

Amazon Studios acquired the worldwide rights to the film The Tomorrow War by Skydance Media, directed by Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt, also executive producer here. The sci-fi action movie will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on July 2, 2021.

Chris Pratt star of “The Tomorrow War”

In The Tomorrow War, the world is in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: within thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“The Tomorrow War it will be a global event that will surprise and entertain our customers around the world, ”said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Director Chris McKay masterfully crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi film that will keep viewers in suspense and touch their hearts with a heartwarming father-daughter story. We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with Chris Pratt, who makes an incredible contribution to the film, as well as to work with David Ellison and the Skydance team to deliver this film to fans. ”

added director Chris McKay

“I am very proud of this incredible cast and crew, they have all worked under difficult circumstances to create a unique and original sci-fi action… which is increasingly rare. Seeing this group of actors and technicians effortlessly mix action, horror, comedy and drama genres was a dream come true for me… and I hope that next summer it will also thrill the audience “

David Ellison

“It’s great to be working with Amazon again to launch a Skydance movie,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. Pratt as the protagonist raises the bar even more ”.

In the cast of The Tomorrow War we also find Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Academy Award winner JK Simmons. Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, the film is produced by Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. Executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer with Samantha Nisenboim in the role of co-producer. An Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Paramount Pictures film in association with New Republic Pictures.