Chris Pratt Starred in This Rom-Com With Anne Hathaway Before He Was Fit – Movie News

Chris Pratt’s most recognized role is, without a doubt, Star-Lord. However, the actor has a career of more than 20 years in the film industry and among the long list of movies he has starred in is this rom-com.

If for these cloudy days you feel like staying in bed with a warm drink while watching a movie, War of brides is the perfect option. Do you remember this rom-com of 2009? It was directed by Gary Winick (If I Was 30) and starring Kate Hudson Y Anne Hathaway, and you can find her at StarPlus.



War of brides tells the story of Liv and Emma, ​​who have been best friends since childhood. After a couple was seen getting married at New York’s prestigious Plaza Hotel, They decide that their wedding will be there and that it will take place in the month of June..

Twenty years later, they are both asked to marry each other on the same day. Everything seems to be going perfectly, since there is a place to have your dream wedding at the Plaza and in June; but due to an administrative error by the assistant of the most prestigious wedding coordinator in New York, both friends will have to celebrate their wedding on the same day.

In this comedy StarPlusChris Pratt plays Fletcher Flemson, Emma’s boyfriend who proposes to her with a fortune cookie while they watch TV. In 2009, the year it was released War of bridesPratt had been in the film industry for eight years. She made her acting debut with an appearance on the series The Huntress and later starred in Everwood, Path of Destruction, Strangers with Candy and The OC

Chris Pratt began his acting career in 2001.



Although Pratt acted in various projects during the following years, it was not until 2014 that gained worldwide recognition with his role as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, for which he won multiple awards for Best Actor, in the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Her fame continued when a year later she starred in Jurassic Worldfrom director Colin Trevorrow.

Chris Pratt’s most recent big-screen performance was as well-known velociraptor tamer Owen Grady. in Jurassic World: Dominion, the third installment in the Trevorrow saga.

War of brides It also stars Candice Bergen, Bryan Greenberg, Steve Howey and Kristen Johnston. Remember that the rom-com is in StarPlus And if you haven’t seen it, do not miss the opportunity to see Pratt in his early years of acting.

