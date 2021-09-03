Chris Pratt thanks fans for the success of The Tomorrow War







Friday 2nd of July was released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, the new science fiction film featuring Chris Pratt: The Tomorrow War. Time travel, ravenous aliens and a planet to save are the basis of this unexpected success, so big that it pushes the actor to take a break from the celebrations of the 4th July and to post a video on Instagram announcing that The Tomorrow War is now the number one streaming movie in the world. We can read from the post caption that Pratt he defined this record a “home victory” and that it would not have been possible to defeat the white hydras without the support of his fans.







The Tomorrow War: plot and cast of the film.

In The war of tomorrow (The Tomorrow War) the world is left in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: within thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a lethal alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and to the father from whom he had departed (JK Simmons) in the desperate task of rewriting the fate of the planet.